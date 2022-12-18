Ferne Eloise (Hack) Hoeft

Nov. 29, 1921 - Nov. 27, 2022

ST. PAUL, MN - Ferne Eloise (Hack) Hoeft, two days shy of turning 101, passed away on November 27, 2022, in St. Paul, MN, surrounded by loving family. She was born in Holmes, ND, to the Rev. George and Melvina (Frey) Hack. Ferne was married for 71 years to the Reverend Merlin J. Hoeft.

She taught English and Journalism at Tremper High School, Kenosha, WI, from 1965 to 1982, where she made a profound impact on the lives of many of her students.

Ferne and Merlin moved to Evergreen Retirement Community, Oshkosh, WI in 1996, where they quickly became integral to the fabric of the community for two decades.

Survivors are her children: Meryl Lee Nelson, Stevens Point, Michael (Patty) Hoeft, Oneida, Marjean Hoeft (Lisa Vecoli), Minneapolis; granddaughter, Lauren (Kyle) Cornelius of Oneida; and their sons: Owen and Evan; and granddaughter, Olivia Hoeft (Sebastian von Zerneck), Oneida; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service and interment will be held at the Borth Church in Wisconsin next summer. Her ashes will be interred with those of Merlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Second Harvest Heartland or Southern Poverty Law Center.

Her full obituary may be found at /https://memorials.seefeldfuneral.com/ferne-hoeft/508359