Florence H. Gallo

1928—2022

KENOSHA—Florence Helen Gallo, 94 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie, WI.

She was born February 24, 1928, in Franksville, WI, the daughter of the late Frederick and Genevieve (Horner) Barth. On May 12, 1956, Florence married Felix Gallo of Kenosha, WI, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Racine, WI. In addition to raising her four children, Florence worked as a manager at Montgomery Wards and Barden’s Department Store.

Florence’s life cannot be adequately summed up by public acknowledgements, but by her everyday acts of kindness, generosity, and love. She quietly and endlessly gave her time and energy helping friends and family and by volunteering at church and schools. Everyone she encountered was welcomed with an open, accepting heart and a large plate of spaghetti. Florence’s gracious presence left an indelible mark on the world. She truly was God’s angel here on Earth.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Felix; four children: Felix (Ellen) Gallo of Kenosha, WI, Gloria (Reed Watson) Gallo of Minneapolis, MN, Cynthia Stelmach of Chicago, IL and Lisa (John) Ying of Hong Kong, China; and seven grandchildren: Joseph, Jacqueline and Tony Watson, Trevor and Ashlyn Stelmach, and Jay and Katie Ying.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: George Barth, Lawrence Barth, Wilfred Barth and Raphael Barth; and son-in-law, Steven Stelmach.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. A prayer service will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha, WI. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Holy Rosary Church or Kenosha Public Library Foundation, 7979 38th Avenue, Kenosha, WI, in her memory.

