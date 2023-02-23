1933—2023

KENOSHA—Florence Mary Gifford, 89, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Born in Kenosha, WI, on July 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Adele (Tombesi) Laurenzi. Florence was educated in local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1951.

On June 14, 1952, she married James P. Gifford at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Together they raised seven children. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2007.

She was employed at Simmons, Warwick and retired from AMC/Renault/Chrysler. Florence was a proud member of the Italian American Ladies Auxiliary where she had the honor of being named Mother of the Year. Over the years she enjoyed traveling with her husband to his navy ship reunions across the country. Her hobbies included playing bocce ball in which she even won an Italian American championship. She loved spending countless hours outside planting beautiful flowers and caring for her garden. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was always there to cheer them on at various activities and sporting events. She blessed us with her unconditional love that will surround us forever.

Survivors include her seven children: James M. (Linda) Gifford, Mark (Vicki) Gifford, Brian (Nancy) Gifford, Marie (Rick) Stella, Diann Gifford, Michael Gifford, and Marla (Gino) Antonacci. Florence is further survived by 18 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Yolanda Camosy, Dino (Carole) Laurenzi, and Joseph Laurenzi; sister-in-law, Lilly Laurenzi; and many nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ezio Laurenzi and Lena Cardinali; brothers-in-law, Richard Cardinali, Joseph Camosy, Allen Gifford, and Richard Kiefer; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Laurenzi, Virginia Laurenzi, Helen Gifford, Shirley Kiefer, and Judith Gifford; and daughter in law, Jeanne Gifford.

Visitation will take place on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following morning, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in Florence’s memory.

