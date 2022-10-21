1939 – 2022

KENOSHA—Floyd Biggs, 83 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI.

He was born July 13, 1939, in Bismarck, ND the son of the late Shirkey and Magdalene (Babel) Biggs. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Germany and on August 22, 1959, he married Christa Gottschalk while stationed in Berlin. They settled in Kenosha in 1962.

He retired from Chrysler, Kenosha, WI after 30 years, and owned and operated Yellow Cab, Kenosha, WI.

Floyd enjoyed hunting and gardening (especially tomatoes). He was a talented woodworker, crafting purple martin bird houses; and was a wonderful, loving father.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Christa; daughter, Suzanne (Dwayne Rabe) Biggs of Aloha, OR; son Donald (Tracy) Biggs of Menomonie, WI; and grandchildren: Derek (Becki) Biggs and Brandon Biggs (Cassandra) Biggs; siblings: Karen (Jim) Gascoigne, Thomas (Beth) Biggs, Delores (Jerry) Bruns, Debra (Bob) Lindner, Ronald Biggs, and Linda (Al) Ruffolo; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by a son, Michael Biggs; and brother, Raymond Biggs.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Graveside services with military honors will take place at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI.

