Floyd M. Broadway

1948-2022

KENOSHA—Floyd Broadway, 73, of Kenosha passed away on June 15, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center of Kenosha surrounded by his loving family.

Floyd was born on November 19, 1948, in Illinois, the son of the late Milton and Donna (Sorn) Broadway. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Floyd married Brenda Jo Thompson on November 26, 1983, in Kenosha.

He worked for Jelco (First Student) were he met Brenda. He worked as a Certified Driver License Examiner at the DMV for many years. Floyd was a member of the United States Marine Corps and Kenosha Bible Church. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, guns, cars, models, playing chess, reading, watching western movies but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Broadway of Kenosha; children: Jeff Meitzen of Kenosha, Joe Meitzen of Kenosha, Michael Buhr of Milwaukee, Bobbie Jo Buhr of Kenosha; brother, Neil (Sharon) Broadway of Kenosha; sister, Marjorie (Jim) Hoagland of OH; uncle, Bob Sorn of Kenosha; also his 10 grandchildren: Devin, Sarah G., Joseph, James, Sarah B., Emily, Connar, Zoie, Eizens, James Josef; many great-grandchildren; and many foster children.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, with memorial services to follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943