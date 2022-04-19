 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fr. Kevin Murphy, O.S.B.

Fr. Kevin Murphy, O.S.B., 86, died on Good Friday afternoon, April 15, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Health Care Center, Conception, Missouri. A Benedictine monk of St. Benedict’s Abbey, Benet Lake, for 65 years, Fr. Kevin was a priest for 59 years.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict’s Abbey, 12605 224th Avenue, Benet Lake, Wisconsin. Visitation with the monastic community and family will take place at the Abbey from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in the Abbey cemetery.

Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, Illinois, is assisting the monastic community. A full obituary of Fr. Kevin may be found at their website, www.strangfh.com or call 847-395-4000.

