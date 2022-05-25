1937—2022

KENOSHA—Frances A. Ventura, 85, passed away on May 22, 2022. She was born March 5, 1937, to the late Domenic and Blandina (Patracci) Ventura.

She attended Kenosha schools and lived in Kenosha all her life.

She started her career at Jockey International and then worked for the state of Wisconsin at Southern Wisconsin Center and Parkside for 25 years, retiring in 1999. She also worked at Montgomery Wards for many years during that time.

Frances was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, the Mt. Carmel Ladies Society, and the Mt. Carmel Mission Ladies. She also volunteered at UHS Kenosha Hospital and the Soup Kitchen for many years.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, exercising, watching movies, going to foreign films, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her brother Louis (Judy) Ventura, FL; brother-in-law, Vince Mancuso; 20 nieces and nephews, many other relatives, and good friends.

Frances was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Natale, and Domenick Ventura; her sisters, Marion Wondrash and Mary Elizabeth Mancuso.

A special thank you to her oncologist Dr. Knight and his staff who helped take great care of Frances and provided her much comfort during her short battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).

Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1919 54th St., Kenosha WI 53140, with a mass commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. George Cemetery. Per Frances’ wishes, please omit flowers. Instead, consider a mass in her honor or a donation to the church.

