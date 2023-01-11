Frances "Fran" Finkler

Sept. 6, 1937—Jan. 8, 2023

KENOSHA—Frances L. Finkler, age 85, a resident of Kenosha, died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Grande Prairie in Pleasant Prairie.

Born on September 6, 1937, in Kenosha she is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Alexandria (Miller) Finkler.

Fran attended Saint Mark Grade School and Saint Mary High School and was a graduate of Mt. Mary College Milwaukee.

She was employed by Curative Workshop of Racine as an Occupational Therapist and retired as a Manager of Vocational Services.

Fran was a long-time member of St. Mark Parish and was a volunteer in many activities. As a Eucharistic Minister she would visit patients in the hospital.

She loved sports and was an active participant in many as a younger woman. She particularly enjoyed skiing and spent much time out west skiing the mountains. Fran also was a member of the Swingers Golf League. She enjoyed traveling, both domestically and internationally with friends and family.

Fran is survived by two sisters; Florence D. Finkler of Kenosha and Helen C. Finkler of Deerfield, IL; one nephew, Lawrence A. (Jennifer) Finkler; one niece, Roberta Finkler; and great-nieces and nephews: Josiah T., Noah T., Alexandria S., Isabella E. and Coralie R. all of Pleasant Prairie. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Sherry Finkler of McFarland.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Lawrence.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Marks Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 10:30 AM until the time of mass. Interment at St. James Catholic Cemetery will be private.

