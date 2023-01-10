KENOSHA—Frances “Fran” L. Finkler, age 85, a resident of Kenosha, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Grande Prairie in Pleasant Prairie.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Marks Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 10:30 AM until the time of mass. Interment at St. James Catholic Cemetery will be private.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667