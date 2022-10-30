Dec. 23, 1946—Oct. 21, 2022

KENOSHA—Frances “Franny K” Smaxwill, 75, of Kenosha, ascended into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on October 21, 2022.

Franny K as her beloved family and friends called her was born on December 23, 1946 in Emporia, KS, the daughter of the late Freddie Ray Justus and Virginia Haley. Franny K was a Kenosha resident and grew up in the Kenosha school system.

She was employed at AMC Chrysler as a well loved and respected Supervisor for many years.

Franny K married the love of her life, Cornelius Smaxwill on July 25, 1981. They lived their lives to the fullest. Together they most enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends. They could truly write a book on how to create the most beautiful memories.

Franny K loved her daughter beyond measure. She was a faithful mother who loved hard and lived with intention. She was the true example of courage, wisdom and strength and always put her daughters needs before her own.

Franny K also loved spending time with her pets, Ruby, Kiyah, Lonna and Sky. When her beloved sister Diana came to visit, you could hear them out on the deck laughing and sharing childhood stories and they always had a pet on their lap. Franny K had a gift of making everything beautiful. Whether she was painting, decorating or working in the garden, she was a true artist.

Franny K loved attending services at Journey Church. She loved God for everything, and it showed in her contagious smile and bright comforting Spirit.

We will miss you until we meet in eternity: husband, Cornelius (Neal) Smaxwill of Kenosha; daughter, Tina (Roberto) Rivera of Racine; step-children: Terry (James) Kries, Julie (Benjamin), Pacheco, Scott (Sherri) Smaxwill, Kim (DJ) Demars, Dena (James) Hartley, Hope (Shane) Huck all of WI, Christine (Jerry) Dunlap of MS; sister, Diana Bullamore, Pleasant Prairie; as well as four half brothers and sister: Ronald (Debbie) Haley, Donald (Sally) Haley, Mike (Debbie) Haley, Mary Haley; including many beautiful grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration of her life will take place at Kenosha Funeral Services on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 PM. Services will be held at 6:00 PM by her long time Pastor and friend, Dan Remus of Journey Church, Kenosha.

Franny K will be dearly missed and forever loved by everyone around her, and she will be celebrated in death because of the joy set before her in Heaven. Please come and join her family and friends in honoring her life.

