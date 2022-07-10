Frances J. Luepkes

Oct. 17, 1939 - July 2, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Frances J. Luepkes, age 82, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Grande Prairie in Pleasant Prairie.

Born on October 17, 1939 in Jacksonville, AL, she was the daughter of the late Troy and Zettia (Miller) Chandler.

Frances was a Factory Worker for Chrysler for 15 years, and later spent 5 years with the Sue Train Line in Detroit, MI after retiring.

She loved collecting and watching movies, could spend hours thrifting and garage sale shopping. Frances deeply loved all of her grandchildren. In her final years, she especially enjoyed the company of her beloved great-great grandchildren, Franky and Savannah - who she lovingly referred to as "the babies". She also cherished her special relationship with her great- grandchildren, Alexis and Vanessa.

Frances will be deeply missed by her children, Ginger Raymond, Crystal Castellanos and Darlene Chandler; her grandchildren, Frances Wakefield, Spring Breeze Garcia, Luis A. Castellanos, Laticia N. Castellanos, Nathan "Tater" Hawkins, Dameon Chandler; her great-grandchildren, Dakota Chandler, Kane Chandler, Nina Nieves, Stevee Perales, Vanessa Eddleston, Alexis Emerald Castellanos; her great-great grandchildren, Franky Resendiz and Savannah Cambree Castellanos.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Daris Robison, Carlie Chandler, Johnnie Chandler, and Bobbie Chandler.

Memorial services honoring Frances' life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101