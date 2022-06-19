Dec. 19, 1938—June 14, 2022

KENOSHA—Frances Marie Kroll, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on June 14, 2022. She was born on December 19, 1938 in Montmagny, Quebec, Canada to her parents, Estelle and Eugene Thibault. At the age of 10 after her mother passed, she was adopted by her aunt Marie Reger, where she then proceeded in schooling in Wisconsin. Frances graduated from Carthage College in Kenosha, WI.

She married William Kroll on August 24, 1957. She worked for Canteen Corp., GE and then retired from SnapOn in 2004.

Frances enjoyed camping, gardening and spending her time outdoors. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 15 years, and was a devoted Christian woman. She spent most of her time helping her local church and bringing joy to the world around her.

Frances is survived by her husband, William Kroll; her daughter Jeanne Nerison; and her son John Kroll; two brothers: Guy Thibault and Clemont Thibault. She is also survived by three granddaughters; three greatgrand-daughters; one great-grandson; and two great-great-grandsons.

Funeral services for Frances will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Ave., Kenosha. A visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 AM with the service to follow at 11:00 AM.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667