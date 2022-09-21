Jan. 12, 1946—Sept. 2, 2022

KENOSHA—Francis F. Stieber, 76, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on September 2, 2022 in Kenosha, WI. Fran was born in Wausau, WI to Harold and Josephine (Rein) Stieber.

For 36 years, Fran taught math at Bristol Consolidated School in Bristol, WI.

Fran was the father to twin daughters: Heather (Ryan George) Stieber and Heidi (Ryan Grams) Stieber; he is also survived by his partner Mary Baehler; and the mother of his daughters, Marge Stieber.

As an only child, many family members filled the roles of siblings, and he cherished those close relationships.

A detailed obituary can be found at caseyfamilyoptions.com.