Francis J. Kahl

1938-2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Francis Kahl, 83, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Francis was born on December 31, 1938, in Barron, WI, the son of the late Lyle Kahl and Angeline (Frisle) Fisher. He was educated in the schools of Menomonie. He married Kathleen Marsh on April 18, 1959, in Eau Claire.

Francis was employed as a truck driver for 41 years and with OMC for many of those years. His hobbies included fishing and hunting, bowling, playing cards, cheering for the Packers; but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his Cabin up north.

Survivors include his children: Kristie (John) Wilson of Kenosha, John (LuAnne) Kahl of Kenosha, Roy (Kristine) Kahl of Pleasant Prairie, Sara Kahl of Kenosha; sister, Charlotte (Jim) Matousek of VA; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Francis was preceded in death by his wife, grandson, Alex John, and great-grandson, Jack Francis.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 Noon. Entombment All Saints Cemetery.

