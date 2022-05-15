Nov. 15, 1925—May 10, 2022

KENOSHA—Francis (John) Wilson, age 96, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Born on November 15, 1925, to George and Alice in McKeesport, PA. George and Alice were immigrants from New Castle, ENG. He grew up in McKeesport with his brother, Robert (Bob). He graduated from McKeesport High School along with Lois Patterson who he had known since he was 10.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and spent WWII on the Aircraft Carrier U.S. Sitkohbay. After the war he attended Bradley University and graduated from the University of Oklahoma School of Architecture. While in college in 1950 he and Lois Patterson were married in McKeesport at the Beulah Park Methodist Church. In 1957, they had a son, Scott. Francis started and ran Wilson-Haney and Associates with Wayne Haney. They built many churches, schools, businesses, apartments, fire stations and municipal buildings in Kenosha and throughout Wisconsin.

Francis was brought up as an Episcopalian and was a member of St. Matthew’s in Kenosha. He attended First United Methodist Church weekly with Lois. He was in Jaycee’s and was a founding member and past president of Rotary West as well as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of the Elks Club and after it closed, he continued the tradition of having lunch with the guys up until the last couple of years. Throughout his life he created Art through drawings, paintings, wood carving, stain glass, sculpture and other techniques.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lois and his son, Scott (Nina) Wilson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob and his sister-in-law, Evelyn.

Funeral services honoring Francis’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 919- 60th Street, Kenosha. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home and on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

