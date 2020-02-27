October 30, 1933—February 24, 2020

BRISTOL—Francis “Mick” W. Weidman, age 86, passed away at The Addison in Pleasant Prairie on February 24, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1933 to parents Paul and Nellie (nee. Tourtlotte) Weidman.

On January 1, 1957, he married Sally Asa at the Wesley Chapel in Bristol. Following their marriage, Francis and Sally lived in Virginia for 10 months, while he completed his military service in the Army. They then moved back to Bristol. Francis worked for the Kenosha County Highway Department, and also on his farm with his brother, Don. He was very active in his church, and enjoyed gardening.

Francis is survived by his son, Daniel; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sally; and brother Don.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 10239 136th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 from 12:00-2:00 pm. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 pm. Private burial will take place at the South Bristol Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Hettrick, the entire Heartland Hospice and The Addison staff for their wonderful care of Francis.