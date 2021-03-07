1931—2021

Francis Milkent, age 89, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Born on August 11, 1931, Francis was the son of the late Frank and Jennette (Conrad) Milkent.

On June 13, 1953, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Francis married the love of his life, Mariann Capobianco. She preceded him in death in 2003.

From August 11, 1954 – July 24, 1956 he proudly served his country in the United States Army.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, Francis attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Francis was a CCD Leader in the Marriage Enrichment Program and involved with the church festivals. He enjoyed bike riding with his wife and spending time with family and friends.

Francis was employed as a teacher for Zion-Benton Township High School for 33 years.

Left to remember Francis’s life is his son, Dave (Judy) Milkent of Oakdale; his four grandchildren, Bill, Nico (Brian) Jilek, Paul and Alexandra; his three great grandchildren, Carson, Brenna and Braden and his sister, Susan (Bruce) Dombrowski.