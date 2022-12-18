Francis Richard Marion

July 2, 1934 - Dec. 15, 2022

KENOSHA - Francis Richard Marion, 88, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

He was born on July 2, 1934, the son of Clifford and Laura (Weber) Marion in Kenosha. On September 28, 1968 he married the love of his life Betty, who passed away November 11, 2018.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, Francis was employed at American Motors and Bud's Service Station in Pleasant Prairie. He was always fixing things and loved woodworking and cars. Francis was a loving caretaker throughout his entire life and never asked for anything in return. He loved to help people every chance he could. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Francis is survived by his daughters: Julie (Larry) Zebovitz and Lisa (Blake) Posten; grandchildren: Stephanie and Jessica; great-grandchild, Jaxon; brothers: Robert (Linda), Paul (Shirley) and George; sisters: Helen, Rosemary and Theresa.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Laura, his wife Betty, brother, Theodore, and sister, Joan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kenosha Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501 3rd Ave. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667