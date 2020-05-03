Frank B. Gott
Frank B. Gott, 89, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center.
Private Burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for Frank will be held at a later date with full Military Honors.
Please see our website for a complete obituary.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Visit Frank's
Online Memorial Book
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.