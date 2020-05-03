Frank B. Gott
Frank B. Gott

Frank B. Gott, 89, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center.

Private Burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for Frank will be held at a later date with full Military Honors.

