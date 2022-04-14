Frank C. Trecroci
PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Frank C. Trecroci, 79, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on April 11, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center of Kenosha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave. Visitation with the family will take place at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Inurnment will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery Pleasant Prairie.
In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to either The Parkinson Foundation, American Heart Association or St. Mark's Catholic Church.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the Kenosha News.
