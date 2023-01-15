Frank "Dennis" Houston

May 22, 1939 - Jan. 10, 2023

Frank "Dennis" Houston, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center.

Born on May 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank and Grata (Wolfe) Houston. He attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School.

On April 29, 1967, Dennis was united in marriage to Carol Chiappetta. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church.

Dennis was employed with Eaton Corporation and worked as a wedding photographer on the weekends.

He enjoyed photography and hunting. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Ling. Seeing his granddaughters play the violin brought him joy.

He is survived by his children, Chris Zoerner, Beth Hempstead and Scott Houston; his grandchildren, Shannon Hempstead, Mitchell Hempstead, Matthew Hempstead, Justin Zoerner, Sydney Houston and Skylar Houston; his brother-in-law, Richard Chiappetta; his sister-in-law, Susan Chiappetta, his daughters-in-law, Brenda Zoerner and Dawn Houston; his son-in-law, Mark Hempstead; and his brother, Richard Carlson.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Lee Houston.

Memorial services honoring the life of Dennis will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101