1938-2023

KENOSHA—Frank F. Germinaro, 84, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home.

Born in Kenosha, on May 31, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Zintek) Germinaro. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1958.

He married Mary Jean Mick on April 19, 1963; she preceded him in death on July 29, 1979. On June 21, 1984, he married Vicky Woodard in Las Vegas, NV. They later renewed their vows at St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on December 23, 2018.

Frank worked in many different positions at American Motors/Chrysler for over 30 years and retired in 1988. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed bus trips to casinos with his family, golf and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include two children: Glenn Germinaro, and Jean Ann (Tom) LeBoeuf, both of Kenosha; three grandchildren: Brandon LeBoeuf, Becca LeBoeuf, and Willow Germinaro; a great-grandson, Trey; five sisters: Mary Lanctot, Stella Germinaro, Rose (John) Homa, June McClure, and Patricia (Gary) Whitrock; and two brothers: William (Marianne) Germinaro and James (Kim) Germinaro.

In addition to his parents, and two wives, Frank was preceded in death by a son, David Germinaro; and siblings: Rita and Joey.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m –7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the funeral home. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI.

