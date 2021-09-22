1944 — 2021
Frank G. Vasquez, 77 years old of Kenosha, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Pleasant Prairie.
He was born August 19, 1944, in St. Paul, MN, the son of the late Ascension G. and Angelita (Garcia) Vasquez. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army as a clerk typist in Germany; he was honorably discharged in 1967. On November 18, 1967, he married Susan Sandberg in Kenosha and they remained area residents.
Frank was a parishioner of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Kenosha, and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #973, Kenosha. He loved all sports, especially cheering on any Wisconsin teams. Frank was an avid bowler and played softball in local Rotary Tournaments; he was also a championship pool player, playing many games at the former Playboy Club, Lake Geneva. Frank was employed by Outboard Marine Corporation for 31 years.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 54 years, Sue; four children: Stephanie (Vyngie) Vasquez-Washington of Kenosha, Frank (Natalie) Vasquez Jr of Kenosha, Alisa (Matthew) Brown of Bradenton, FL, and Jennifer (Charles Williams) Vasquez of Pleasant Prairie; a brother, Abel (Maria Elena) Vasquez, and in-laws, Molly Vasquez and Alton Antrim; eight grandchildren: Alexander, Gabrielle, Whitney, DeAndre, Elena, Matthew, Lindsie, and Jazlyn; and a great-grandson, Alexander Jr.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brianna Vasquez; siblings: Joe Vasquez, Delores Antrim, and Mary Lou Medrano; and brother-in-law, Jesse Medrano.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.—11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Proko Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave., Kenosha. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Kenosha.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Frank’s
Online Memorial Book at: