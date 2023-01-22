KENOSHA—Frank Germinaro, age 74, a resident of Kenosha, died Thursday January 19, 2023 at his residence.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:00 noon at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha, 7117-14th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass.
A complete obituary will appear when it becomes available.
For more information please call the funeral home.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner
(262)653-0667