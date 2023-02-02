KENOSHA—Frank Germinaro, age 74, a resident of Kenosha, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:00 noon at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha, 7117-14th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass.

Please see the funeral homes website for a full obituary.

The Memorial Mass for Frank will be livestreamed for those that cannot attend by going to this link, https://www.facebook.com/saintmark.kenosha.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667