1928—2023

KENOSHA—Frank J. Metallo Sr., 94, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on April 27, 1928, he was the son of the late Ralph and Angeline (Perri) Metallo. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and Merchant Marines from 1953 until he was honorably discharged in 1955, after serving in the Korean Conflict.

He married the late Betty Ann McManus on September 22, 1956; she preceded him in death on January 9, 2003.

Frank was a lover of the Packers and loved playing and watching golf. He loved to partake in Bocci, Bingo Tuesdays, and play in his Cribbage and Bowling leagues. He was known for his vegetable garden and his famous homemade giardiniera that was always a family activity of picking, slicing, and canning the veggies that ALWAYS went with famous dance moves in the kitchen. Providing and spending time with his family was his priority. He showed determination and hard work with whatever he was doing. He was the first one to give his shirt off his back to someone in need, without question. He was known as “Hot Pepper Frank” and Frank “Mushroom” because he was always the “fungi”.

He was a member of the Kenosha Alpine Club and American Legion Post 21. He participated and helped organize groups to place flags around the local cemeteries for Memorial Day to honor the fallen soldiers. He was proud to honor the flag and his country.

Survivors include his children, Angeline (Jim) Huebner, Joshua (Kim), Frank Jr. (Jennifer), Mary, Steve (Vicki) Metallo, Elizabeth Perez, and Joseph Metallo; siblings, Louis (Laurence) Metallo Bonofiglio, William (Judy) Metallo, Rose (Greg) Daniel; in-laws, Theresa Metallo and Joe Vena; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

Along with his wife and parents, Frank was preceded in death by his son Allen Metallo; siblings, Emil, Peter (Zoe), Primo Carmen Metallo, Rita Vena, and Helen Rose, who died in infancy; and we can’t forget his beloved fur baby Austin.

Visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. George Cemetery with military honors.

