Frank John Germinaro

July 7, 1948 - Jan. 19, 2023

Frank John Germinaro, aged 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 19, 2023. Frank was born on July 7, 1948 to Jerry and Elsie Germinaro. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1966, from UW-Parkside in 1972 with a degree in Music Education and earned his Master of Science in Education Supervision and Administration from UW-Milwaukee in 1985.

Frank started his career in Racine Unified in 1973 as a music teacher, and transitioned to the role of Principal, serving at Windpoint, Fine Arts, and Gifford Elementary Schools until his retirement in 2003. Just 30 days later, he was hired as the Principal at St. Mark's Catholic School and served in that role for six years.

Since childhood, Frank lived with a variety of kidney issues, resulting in numerous hospital stays and medical treatments. At the age of 19, he started dialysis, and the Kenosha community rallied around him, creating Frankie's Kidney Fund, that brought the first kidney machine for St. Catherine's Hospital leading to the creation of the Dialysis Unit still serving Kenosha today. On March 11, 1970, Frank received the gift of life; a kidney transplant from his angel Rosemary. Despite predictions, Rosemary's kidney served Frank for 46 years, at which time Frank received a second gift of life, a living donation from his youngest daughter Leanne on April 19, 2017.

In 1971, Frank met his wife Janet at the Music Center, where they both taught private music lessons. Despite concerns around Frank's health and the possibility of not having children, Frank and Janet were married on April 20, 1974 at St. Mark's Church.

In their 48 years together, they raised four children: Andrea (Craig), John (Belinda), Frank (Sandra), Leanne (John). They were blessed with three grandchildren: Andrew, Frida and Adela.

Frank lived a life of service, as he felt that helping others was probably one of the greatest things we can do as human beings. This began with his work with the National Kidney Foundation to promote and educate the public about the benefits of organ donation which included his work on the Patient and Family Service Committee. He was a tireless advocate for organ donation, a mentor for dialysis and transplant patients and a support for families who have donated the gift of life.

Frank was appointed to the Board of Directors of Society's Assets, a five county home healthcare Foundation in 1996. One three year term turned into eight terms, including him serving as the Chairperson of the Board from 1993-2020. He was instrumental in creating a scholarship fund for college students with disabilities.

Frank's musical career began with the accordion lessons his mother insisted he take around the age of 11. He picked up other instruments, including clarinet and percussion as he attended UW-Parkside. Frank was a consummate entertainer, a gift he honed with his wedding band in the early years, and later with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band after joining in 1968. Through the 70s and 80s he was the Assistant Conductor and later served as the Musical Director and Conductor from 1992–2002. In 2018-2021, he again stepped into the Assistant Conductor role.

Frank and Janet made beautiful music together, sharing their talents with St. Mark's contemporary choir, weddings and funerals. After his accordion grew too heavy for him, Frank returned to a former instrument, the ukulele, and with a few friends created the Sunnyside Strummers group who toured the nursing home circuit entertaining even more people. Frank's beautiful baritone voice, musical skills and sense of humor made him a performer all enjoyed.

In retirement, Frank enjoyed fishing, family, friends and was never far from his favorite TV remote. He also joined Janet as a volunteer for Hospice Alliance in 2018, after seeing the care they provided for family members.

Frank was blessed with three siblings who supported him through all the challenges in his life with love, laughter and a few curses during their competitive domino games: Leo (Marikay) Chiappetta, Carmela Parker and Gerdo (Diane) Germinaro.

We are so thankful for the many medical professionals, especially those at Froedert and the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedert Moorland Reserve Cancer Center for their exceptional care of Frank which allowed him to be with us for the past 74 years. He especially loved his "Moorland Ladies" for their care this past year.

We also wish to thank the caring staff of Hospice Alliance, especially Tiffany, Meghan and Chaplain Charlie for their care of Frank these past two weeks.

Finally, thank you to all the family and friends who sent hearts, messages and stopped in for visits over the past few weeks. It brightened Frank's days with love as he made his final journey home.

Memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 12:00 o'clock noon at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Kenosha at 7117 14th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. In honor of Frank, we invite you to join us in wearing clothing representing all the hearts and love he received during his journey.

In honor of a life well lived, the family requests memorials to Hospice Alliance, Donate Life Wisconsin, and St. Mark's Church.

