April 1, 1933—APril 14, 2023

HILTON HEAD, SC—Frank Joseph Butteri, 90, of Hilton Head, SC, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023 at the Friends of Caroline Hospice Cottage in Ridgeland, SC.

Frank was born in Kenosha, WI to Italian immigrants, Peter and Elisa Butteri. The family moved to Italy for a short while before returning to the U.S. prior to World War II.

Frank studied Business Administration at the University of Wisconsin and served with the U.S. Army in the Panama Canal Zone.

In his younger days Frank was a boxer, a bar-bouncer, and for all of one day a “repo man”. Turns out taking back furniture from disadvantaged families was not something he wanted to make a living at though, so Frank began a career in marketing in San Diego where he met Anne, a nurse and the love of his life.

Frank and Anne were married in September of 1960. Shortly after they wed Frank accepted a new job in Archibald, PA with Weston Components in the Potentiometer Sales Division. Frank and Anne moved to the Scranton area where they raised three children, Peter, Elisa, and Michael. Frank traveled to Europe, Asia, and the Americas marketing electrical components for Weston and its parent company Schlumberger.

All three of Frank and Anne’s children eventually settled in AK, but when Frank retired, instead of following the kids north, they chose to head south to warmer climate. Frank and Anne built a home in Moss Creek near Hilton Head Island. They became Master Gardeners and spent spring and summer days tending their beautiful yard and garden.

In the fall, weekends were for watching football. Frank was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Penn State Nittany Lions (where his daughter Elisa went to school), as well as the Wisconsin Badgers, his Alma Mater. In between, he dabbled in stock investments, visited his children in Alaska, and helped neighbors in need.

Frank was predeceased by his father and mother, his sister, Mary, and his brother, Rudy. He is survived by his wife Anne and his three children and their families.

Frank was a friend to everyone he met. His friends know he hated being fussed over and was always happier giving than he was receiving. In lieu of flowers and funeral services, and to memorialize Frank’s giving nature, we ask that all who wish to honor him donate to the Friends of Caroline Hospice, a wonderful organization that has provided greatly needed comfort and support to Frank and his family through his final year here on Earth.