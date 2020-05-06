× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1949—2020

Frank Lukaszewicz, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus.

Born in Chicago, IL on October 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Scott) Lukaszewicz. He attended local schools and was a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Superior.

On March 31, 1973 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI, Frank was united in marriage to Theresa A. Conley. Together they found friendship, raised a family and were blessed with 47 years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Frank proudly served our country in the United Stated National Guard for 6 years.

Frank was employed with Montgomery Ward, Maryville Academy, Wolohan Company, Hillside Hardware, Master Craft Builders, Lowes and Meijer.

Most of all, he was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and many relatives and friends. Frank enjoyed baseball, football and collecting coins.