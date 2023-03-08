1922 – 2023

KENOSHA—Frank Olivieri, age 100, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Brookside Care Center, with a special friend at his side.

Born in Kenosha, WI on June 23, 1922, he was the son of the late Achille “Ollie” and Rose (Greco) Olivieri. He attended schools in Kenosha, WI and was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

During the depression, when Frank was seven years old, he worked for his father, filling and delivering moonshine bottles. He was paid either in cash or jewelry. He later tended bar at the Triangle Tavern in Twin Lakes, WI for his father. Frank worked at LeBlanc Corp. and Simmons Co. in his early years and retired from American Motor Corp after 30 years of employment. After the passing of his father in 1956, Frank purchased a home in Kenosha and took care of his mother until her passing in 1984.

Frank was an avid bowler in classic leagues at Sheridan Lanes, Surfside, Guttormsen’s East and West. He had numerous league awards on many teams and bowled three times a week until the age of 85. His highlights were a 300, a 299, and two 298 games.

Frank was proud of this Italian heritage which gave him the love of Italian food. During the pandemic, he became an expert at ordering food for delivery from Infusino’s, Luigi’s, and Tenuta’s. Pre- and post-pandemic, his daily routine included breakfast and lunch at Subway or McDonald’s to read his papers. Then onto the Southwest Library to read other newspapers and end at the KYMCA to walk on the track. He was a regular at the Kenosha Senior Center and spent every Friday at the Golden Corral where the employees hosted a 100th Birthday Party for him. He has resided at Beech Pointe Senior Apartments where they also celebrated his 100th Birthday.

Frank is survived by his nephew-in-law, James M. Harmon; and three great-nephews: Matthew, Michael and Anthony Harmon. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by sisters: Ethel Capelli, Mildred Mikolas, and Norma in infancy. He was also preceded in death by a niece, Darlene A. Harmon and great-niece, Michele A. Harmon.

Frank was very appreciative of all the great care he received at Meadowmere Assisted Living, Froedtert South and Brookside Care Center. He also enjoyed the camaraderie of many friends and neighbors at Beech Pointe Senior Apartments.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with a celebration of his life at 2:00 p.m. Interment will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, in St. George Cemetery Kenosha, WI. Those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Frank’s Online Memorial Book at: