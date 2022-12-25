1919—2022

KENOSHA—Frank S. Belotti, 102, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha, on December 27, 1919, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Russo) Bilotta. They moved to Italy where he was educated and served in the Army. He relocated to Kenosha in 1950.

On August 24, 1952, he married Elisabetta “Elizabeth” Giuliano in Italy. They were members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on June 15, 1993.

Frank was employed as a repair metal finisher at American Motors and retired in 1981. He loved gardening plants and food, playing bocce at Petrifying Springs Park every Sunday, listening to Italian opera music, cooking, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his three sons: Vincent (Joanne), Anthony (Therese), and Steven (Mary) Belotti; six grandchildren: Angela, Frank (Tristian), Dominick (Alyssa), Jason, Justin, and Alexander; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Angela Iaquinta; and a sister-in-law, Maria Bilotta.

Aside from his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Ralph (Helen) Belotti, Rosa (Salvatore) Lerose, Santo (Emma) Bilotta, Tommaso (Fausta) Bilotta, Giusuppe (Angelina) Bilotta, Parma Bilotta, and Salvatore Bilotta; and a brother-in-law, Raffaele Iaquinta.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

