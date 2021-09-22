 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frank W. Aiello
0 Comments

Frank W. Aiello

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Frank W. Aiello

Frank W. Aiello, age 88 a resident of Kenosha, died Monday September 20, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery later.

A complete obituary will appear when it becomes available.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert