Frank W. Aiello
Frank W. Aiello, age 88 a resident of Kenosha, died Monday September 20, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery later.
A complete obituary will appear when it becomes available.
