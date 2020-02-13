1934—2020

Frankie Sue Mathis, age 85, of Kenosha, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Tuesday was one month after her husband Glenn passed and their 66th wedding anniversary.

Born in Lepanto, Arkansas on August 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Gus and Minnie Wright. Frankie attended schools in Lepanto, AR and graduated from Libertyville High School.

On February 11, 1954, she was united in marriage to Samuel Glenn Mathis. They were married in the parsonage of the Baptist Tabernacle Church.

She was employed at Coopers Inc. (Jockey) when she first moved to Kenosha. She later worked at Sheridan Nursing Home and retired from Kenosha Memorial Hospital.

In retirement Glenn and Frankie moved to Burnsville, MS. There they built their dream retirement home and met many new friends. After a wonderful active 20 years they returned to Kenosha to be with their family.