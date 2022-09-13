June 11, 1926—Sept. 1, 2022

KENOSHA—Frederick Schantek, 96, of Kenosha, WI passed away under the loving care of his daughter on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Fred was born June 11, 1926, to parents Ignac and Mary Schantek in Kenosha, WI.

In November of 1942 he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Pacific during WWII until 1945. There he earned two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars with Valor.

Upon returning to Kenosha, Fred worked as a tree trimmer for WEPCO, later became a Lineman and retired as a Supervisor.

In 1954, Fred married Jane Snyder and they made their home in Kenosha raising six children: Scott, Dave, Mike (Judy), Karen, Steve and Jeff.

After retirement, Fred and Jane moved to Englewood, FL for thirty years. Fred enjoyed visits with his family and social time with friends and fellow veterans. He also played horseshoes and was an awesome cook.

Fred is survived by his six children; brother, Steve; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rudy, sister Helen, and his beloved wife, Jane.

It was Fred and Jane’s wishes to have a private family memorial celebration at the beach they met at in Florida.