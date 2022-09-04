July 10, 1961—Aug. 28, 2022

Frederick Tilsner, 61, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Fred was born on July 10, 1961 in Kenosha to the late Frederick and Kathleen (Eppers) Tilsner. He grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of Bradford High School.

On August 10, 1985, he married his high school sweetheart, Pagette (Repka). He was an amazing father to his children and cherished his new role as “Papa” to his grandson.

Fred mastered many skills throughout his life. His proudest accomplishment was opening his own body shop, Tilsner Collision Center, in 2002. His tenacious work ethic made him an expert of his craft. He was talented in his trade and treated everyone with dignity and respect. His family is honored to continue his work and passion.

Fred was the ultimate sportsman. He loved pheasant hunting with his dogs, going on his annual fishing trips to Canada, and working on outdoor projects. Fred loved traveling to his home in Florida with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching his Miami Dolphins play every weekend and reliving his passion for motocross.

Fred was the life of the party with his contagious laugh and magnetic personality. He will be terribly missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him.

Fred was welcomed into heaven by his father and mother, his beloved aunt, Joyce and uncle Neil Broesch, his grandparents, and his loyal hunting companions, Lola and Remi. He is survived by his wife, Pagette; daughter, Whitney; son, Dustin (Lauren); grandson, Hudson; his brother, Russell (Marlene) Tilsner; and his many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial services honoring Frederick’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., Racine, WI. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that friends send memorial remembrances in memory of Fred to the Cancer/Oncology Center at Regions Hospital Foundation, 640 Jackson Street, Mail Stop 11202C, St. Paul, MN 55101-2502.

Fred’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate doctors and nurses who supported him in his fight—especially Dr. Haider and Dr. Dudek.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101