BRISTOL—Gail Florence Cheney, age 83, of Bristol, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Kenosha Place. A visitation for Gail will be held at The Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha in the Garden Room on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Please use entrance C at the north west corner of the building.