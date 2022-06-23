Aug. 1, 1951—June 3, 2022

TOMAH—Gail L. Witscheber, age 70, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born on August 1, 1951, to Herbert and Dorothy (Crow) Haubrich of Kenosha, WI.

Gail was united in marriage to Paul Witscheber on September 20, 1980. She graduated from Kenosha Tremper High School in 1970 and then continued on to receive her Associate’s Degree in Graphic Design from Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC).

Gail was a proud Army spouse who enjoyed moving around the world. She especially loved living in Germany and working for Wild Place Video in Wildflecken, creating travel/destination videos and commercials for the Armed Forces Network (AFN).

Gail loved to travel, immerse herself in new cultures, try new foods and expand her culinary horizons, spend time at Ojo Caliente and Taos, NM with her husband, as well as Chetek, WI, exercise at the gym, swim, landscape, write poetry, and read. Above all, she loved being with her family. Not a day went by that she didn’t express her love and adoration for her husband and children, as well as her grand-pup, Celti.

A beautiful and selfless soul, Gail will be missed tremendously by her family and close friends. She may be gone from our sight, but she will never be gone from our hearts. She is with God and walks amongst His gardens.

She is survived by her husband, Paul; and her children: Loni and Justyn. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Sandy.

According to her wishes, no services will be held. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.