KENOSHA—Garrett W. Cox, age 30, a resident of Kenosha, died Saturday November 19, 2022, at his residence.
A visitation with the family will be on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church -5601 Washington Road, or at the corner of HWY 142 and HWY 31.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Kenosha News.
