Garrett W. Cox

Garrett W. Cox

KENOSHA—Garrett W. Cox, age 30, a resident of Kenosha, died Saturday November 19, 2022, at his residence.

A visitation with the family will be on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church -5601 Washington Road, or at the corner of HWY 142 and HWY 31.

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Kenosha News.

For more information, please contact the funeral home.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and owner

(262)653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

