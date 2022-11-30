Aug. 6, 1992—Nov. 19, 2022

KENOSHA—Garrett Wesley Cox, age 30, of Kenosha WI, passed on November 19, 2022, at his residence. Garrett was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 6, 1992, son of Greg and Adrienne Cox. He graduated from Tremper High School in 2011.

He received his Associate’s degree for Automotive through UTI in Florida and graduated in 2014.

Garrett was previously employed as a Union Laborer through Bulley & Andrews of Chicago, IL, and then with Schindler Elevator Corporation of Chicago,IL as an Elevator Mechanic.

Garrett is survived by his mother and father, Greg and Adrienne Cox; his sister, Kassi Cox (Greg V.) of Kenosha; his nephews: Brayden, Nikolai, and Asher of Kenosha; his fiancee, Jessie Knoble; his uncles: Don (Debbie), Phillip (Camille), Paul (Elaine) of Kenosha; his aunt, Cheri Buell (Tim) of Kenosha; his grandmother, Laneha Gerl; his grandfather, “T” Irby of MS; and multiple cousins; his Southport Club brothers; and Club family.

Garrett is preceded in death by his cousin, Jimmy Cox, his grandpa, Tim Gerl, grandma, Maxine Irby, great-grandparents, George and Isabella Cox.

Garrett enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time with his family, He enjoyed spending time and riding with his father and brothers,Dabz, Tubbz, Wrongwayz, and the rest of his black and grey family, going to the gym, spending time cuddling on the couch watching movies with Leo, Harley, Moose and Jessie.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made toward the service or any final arrangements and would be greatly appreciated.

Visitation with the family will be at 5601 Washington Road, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, on December 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667