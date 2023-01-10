1949 – 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Gary A. Zerovec, 73 years old, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born November 27, 1949, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Harry and Barbara (Lesko) Zerovec and remained a lifelong area resident.

For 53 years he worked as a tool and die maker at Gateway Tools, MGM, and Kenosha Metal. He was a dedicated Catholic and a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

In 1988, he married the love of his life Lynn (Lusignan). Gary loved to golf and enjoyed watching sports. He was huge a fan of the Green Bay Packers. In his spare time, he loved going to car shows and showing off his award-winning ‘55 Chevrolet Bel Air. Above all else, he was a dedicated and loving father who enjoyed spending time with his daughter and his two grandsons, Robert and Benjamin Junkel.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Lynn; and his daughter, Melissa (Joe) Junkel of Pleasant Prairie, WI. He is also survived by his brother, Jack (Carol) Zerovec; and nephews: Paul Zerovec, Mark Zerovec. He is also survived by other extended family members including: Victor (Linda) Kosman, Joe Kosman, Edward (Kathleen) Lusignan, John Lusignan, Michael Lusignan, James Lusignan, Bonnie Hoag, Clancy Hoag, James Hoag and Annie Hoag.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI with a Mass of Christian Burial to commence at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

