1952 – 2022

KENOSHA—Gary C. Tunkieicz, 69 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 1, 1952, WI the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Fliess) Tunkieicz.

Gary attended local schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School. He went on to attend Gateway Technical College for Aviation Mechanics. Gary was a retail associate at Shopko for many years before working in the bakery at Jewel Osco. He was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church. Gary was an avid collector and had hopes of rebuilding antique tractors. He enjoyed riding his bike, going to the movies, concerts, and local fairs and festivals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Kammerzelt.

Gary is survived by his siblings: Kathleen (Charles) Gehring, Debra (Ron Sabby) Bindelli, and Richard Tunkieicz; and brother-in-law, Dennis Kammerzelt. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews; girlfriend, Mary; and many friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the volunteers of Meals on Wheels, who went above and beyond for Gary.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Proko Funeral Home on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with services commencing at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Meals on Wheels Association of America or charity of one’s choice in Gary’s memory would be appreciated by the family.

