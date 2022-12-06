June 23, 1958—Dec. 2, 2022

KENOSHA—Gary Filipic, age 64, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born in Niles, IL on June 23, 1958.

Gary is survived by his three children: Anna, Margaret and Luke; and their mom Julie Filipic; his sister, Rosemary Filipic; his fiancee, Joy Sundstrom. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Hildegard (nee Kaiser) Filipic, and beloved family dog, Gabby.

Gary was a graduate of Niles West High School, received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago and earned his CPA.

For the past several years Gary was a respected employee of Uline as Senior Manager of Shareholder Services.

Gary was a resident of Mt. Prospect and a member of St. Raymond de Penafort Church for 30 years. Gary’s kindness will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation Thursday December 8, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Friday, December 9, 2022 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt., 83) and Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in honor of Gary’s godson/nephew, Joseph to Team Joseph, www.teamjoseph.org.

Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.