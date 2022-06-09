March 30, 1951—June 2, 2022

STURTEVANT—Gary Michael DeCraene, age 71, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an automobile accident Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Kenosha. He was born in Racine, March 30, 1951, son of the late Theophil and Virginia (nee: Gunville) DeCraene.

Gary graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1969”. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years stationed in Germany. Gary was employed by the Eaton Company and retired from IEA in 2014.

He was a former member of Holy Name Catholic Church. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing near the Chippewa Flowage and hunting up north. In his earlier years Gary could be found playing City League Softball. He will be remembered for his kindness, good humor, practical outlook, and great conversation. He enjoyed taking walks, collecting stamps and coins, looking at nature, and playing pool. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family. He was a devoted father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Sarah DeCraene; grandchildren: Austin, Lucas, and Hannah; his sister, Lynn (Paul) Moore; and niece Ashley Longo (James); and nephew Phil Moore; his brother, Dale DeCraene; former wife and Ryan’s mother, Cyndi Warnock; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Jan DeCraene.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

