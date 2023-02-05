KENOSHA—Gary Robert Stark, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 29, 2023. Born on April 9, 1940, in Ramsay, Michigan to Robert and Vienna Stark (nee Kuismi). After the passing of his birth mother in 1943, he was blessed to be lovingly raised by Elizabeth Stark (nee Veda). He loved his little sisters Judy and Sharon, and fondly recalled memories with them. His happy childhood was spent chasing Brook Trout and Whitetail Deer across the western Upper Peninsula. After attending Michigan Tech for a brief period, he moved to Racine, WI in 1960 and found employment with American Motors Corporation as a Journeyman Pipefitter. He was united in marriage to Gloria Kralicek on January 6, 1962 and they were blessed with three sons, Glenn, Gregg, and Gerald. Gary had a deep love for his family and friends and his door was always open. A proud trade unionist, he was a member of UAW Local 72 for over 30 years. After his retirement in 1990, he spent much time with family and friends at his beloved deer camp in Park Falls, and he was always in good company with the Palecek Family. A diehard Detroit Lions fan, fiercely loyal no matter how rough the season was. He was a proud Finn and was never short on Sisu. He was loved by many and left a lasting impact on all that were fortunate enough to know him. Gary will forever be defined by his love for his family, as everything he did, he did for them.