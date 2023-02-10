April 9, 1940—Jan. 29, 2023
RACINE—Gary Robert Stark, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Caledonia Memorial Park.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: