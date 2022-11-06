July 22, 1949—Oct. 31, 2022

CECIL—Gary Roland Holtz, age 73, of Cecil, formerly of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Milwaukee. Gary was born in Kenosha, WI to the late Carl and Mary (Flannery) Holtz on July 22, 1949.

Gary graduated with the Class of 1967 from Tremper High School in Kenosha. During high school, he wrestled and played football.

After high school he attended U.W. Platteville. In 1969, Gary was drafted into the United States Army and was in the 25th Infantry stationed in Cu Chi, Vietnam, with a rank of Specialist 4 Mortar Platoon on to Air Calvary Division. He received an honorable discharge in 1971.

On May 29, 1971, Gary was united in marriage to Linda Braatz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

Gary worked as a kitchen designer from Kenosha to Chicago.

In 1982, Gary and Linda bought their first cottage on Shawano Lake where they had many wonderful days and made many cherished memories with their children, other family members and great friends.

Gary and Linda also enjoyed their long road trips throughout the United States, stopping to visit family and friends along the way.

Gary enjoyed many sports, but golf was his passion. He played golf courses throughout the country but especially enjoyed the days he spent golfing at Golden Sands with his good friends.

Gary is survived by his wife, Linda Holtz; his children: Matthew G. Holtz and Sarah M. Holtz; and his grandchildren: Jordan Bisciglia and Zoe Katravas. He is further survived by other family members and friends.

A memorial service for Gary will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano. Military Honors will follow the service.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials in Gary’s memory may be directed to any organization that benefits veterans or to your local blood center. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com