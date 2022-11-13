1951 – 2022

KENOSHA—Longtime Kenosha resident, Gaspare “Reno” Caira, died November 5, 2022, at age 71, surrounded by loved ones, from multiple health complications. He was active until the last few weeks of his life, living — as he had for over 70 years — in visiting with, and enjoying meals with family and friends.

He was born in Rende, Italy on December 10, 1951, the son of the late Mario and Amelia (Chiappetta) Caira. The family immigrated to America in 1955, when Reno was just four years old. He was the middle child of the family, with an older sister, and younger brother, both of whom he is survived by. Reno attended St. Anthony Catholic School and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1970.

After graduation he was an avid entrepreneur, opening various businesses, such as his beloved bar “Abraxas” and more recently his lawn service company.

Survivors include his sister, Lena (Fred) Schlater; his brother, Tony (Terry) Caira; a son, Reno Caira; his ex-wife, Debbie Grade Moore; his best friend, Dean (Karen) Schneeberger; many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and countless friends.

Reno will be fondly remembered for his love of a good meal and an even better story.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223 51st Street, Kenosha, WI at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

