July 2, 2002—April 29, 2022

Gavin A. Short, 19, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born on July 2, 2002, in Libertyville, IL to Allan and Beth (nee Schrank) Short of Grayslake, IL.

Gavin lived so much in his 19 years. He traveled to 46 states, often plotting and planning family road trips himself. His true calling was the field of meteorology, also known as “sky math”. He had a passion for weather, often providing forecast reports to his family, friends, and classmates.

He attended Woodland School District 50 and graduated from Grayslake Central High School. He was an excellent student who had a special gift for mathematics. Gavin loved learning and shared his knowledge and abilities in many subjects with others. He participated in the Academic Team, Math Team, Symphonic Band, and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Gavin was a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout. He earned his Eagle Scout Rank in 2020. For his service project, he revitalized a nature trail and created a patio space as well as a Little Free Library in the Heather Ridge subdivision of Gurnee, IL.

Gavin was a sophomore at the University of Oklahoma, majoring in Meteorology and minoring in Geographic Information Systems, Mathematics, and Spanish. He was doing undergraduate research on tropical cyclones with CIWRO within the National Weather Center. At OU, Gavin found his second family amongst his meteorology classmates- chasing storms and making predictions in the Oklahoma Weather Lab (OWL). Gavin assisted his classmates with math anytime they needed it. He was recently elected Treasurer of the OU SCAN Organization. His ultimate goal was to advance the field of weather forecasting and severe storm prediction in order to save lives.

Gavin has been described by his friends as kind, brilliant, ambitious, helpful, funny, and passionate. His bright smile, silly laugh, and kind soul touched thousands of people in his young life. His siblings have been inspired by these qualities and his parents are incredibly proud of the young man he became. The deep grief felt by his family is shared by all that knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Mike Schrank; and great-grandmother, Viola Schrank.

Gavin is survived by his parents Allan and Beth (nee Schrank) Short; siblings, Evan and Devin Short; grandparents, Charles and Charlotte Short; grandmother, Joan Schrank; uncles, Charlie Short, Mark Short, Joe Schrank, and David (Karen) Schrank; aunts, Katie Schrank and Meg (Mike) Severa; cousins, Alex Short, Andrew (Maria) Salvino, Christian (Alicia) and Emma Schrank, Mandy (Justin), Ariyah, Cash, and Carter Lorenz; great-aunts, Kathleen Schrank and Bernadette Kliora; and great-great-aunt, Marilyn Rygiel. He also leaves behind his extensive Scouting community, the Met Crew Chasers, his University of Oklahoma family, and countless others who love him.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee, IL.

Funeral Service begins at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 also at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support his love of Scouting by donating to Ma-Ka-Ja-Wan Scout Reservation at www.neic.org/gavin or help fund meteorology scholarships at the University of Oklahoma. Visit meteorology.ou.edu/giving/ or mail donations payable to The University of Oklahoma, addressed to: School of Meteorology, 120 David L. Boren Blvd., Suite 5900, Norman, OK 73072.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee, IL 60031.