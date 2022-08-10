March 17, 1997—Aug. 3, 2022

Gavin William Wade, age 25, lost his battle with depression on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Born on March 17, 1997, he is the son of Benjamin Mooney and Monica Beals. Gavin attended Oak Creek High School.

He enjoyed listening to heavy metal music, playing video games, swimming and working out; but most of all, he loved spending time with his daughter, Honor who was the love of his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Honor Wade; his parents, Benjamin (Jennifer) Mooney and Monica Beals; his grandmother, Carla Wade; his grandparents, Sandy (Jerry) Weiss; his uncle Ken and aunt Kristin; his aunt, Kassaundra; uncles, Michael and Michael Junior; his half-sister, Arianna; his sister, Amelia and brother, Aiden.

Gavin was preceded in death by his papa, Dennis Wade and his grandpa, Glen Ross.

A visitation honoring Gavin’s life will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101