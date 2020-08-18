× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1931—2020

George Arnold Enderle, in his 89th year, of Slinger, was called to the mansions of heaven on 13 August, surrounded by members of his family.

George Enderle was born December 20, 1931, to Walter and Marion (nee Schaumberg) Enderle. He grew up on the family farm near Theresa, and was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. In 1945 he entered Northwestern Preparatory School in Watertown, WI, to begin studies for the WELS pastoral ministry. He entered Northwestern College to continue those studies, graduating in 1953. He graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in 1957 and was assigned to the tri-parish of Trinity, Flasher, ND; Trinity, Carson, ND; and St. John, Paradise, ND.

On June 16, 1957, he and Emily nee Falk were united in marriage, and they were blessed with four wonderful children, Michael, Margaret, John, and Phillip. The children were raised in a home filled with love and laughter, and above all, the love of the Savior was taught and lived. George was proud of all of his children in the ways they live their faith, and that two sons followed him into public ministry.